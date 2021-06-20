How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Stream Live Without Cable on June 20, 2021: TV Channels/Live TV

On Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (7-3, 3.65 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Royals: Mike Minor (5-4, 4.63 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

LINE: Royals +124, Red Sox -143; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Royals are 17-19 in home games in 2020. Kansas City’s lineup has 68 home runs this season, Salvador Perez leads the club with 18 homers.

The Red Sox are 23-11 in road games. Boston’s team on-base percentage of .315 is tenth in the majors. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with an OBP of .380.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 7-1. Martin Perez notched his fifth victory and Bobby Dalbec went 3-for-3 with a triple, a home run and three RBI for Boston. Brad Keller registered his seventh loss for Kansas City.