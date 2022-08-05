How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on August 5, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, August 5, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Royals bring 1-0 series lead over Red Sox into game 2

Boston Red Sox (53-54, fifth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (42-64, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Josh Winckowski (4-5, 5.00 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (3-6, 4.41 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -114, Royals -106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Boston Red Sox, leading the series 1-0.

Kansas City has a 23-30 record at home and a 42-64 record overall. Royals hitters are batting a collective .245, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Boston is 53-54 overall and 27-27 in road games. Red Sox hitters have a collective .313 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the AL.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 15 home runs, 20 walks and 53 RBI while hitting .257 for the Royals. MJ Melendez is 9-for-37 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads Boston with 23 home runs while slugging .603. Xander Bogaerts is 9-for-33 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .210 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .218 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (groin), Eric Hosmer: day-to-day (neck), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)