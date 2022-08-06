MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on August 6, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Bogaerts leads Red Sox against the Royals after 4-hit outing

Boston Red Sox (54-54, fifth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (42-65, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.11 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-7, 4.70 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -138, Royals +117; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox take on the Kansas City Royals after Xander Bogaerts had four hits against the Royals on Friday.

Kansas City has a 23-31 record in home games and a 42-65 record overall. Royals hitters are batting a collective .245, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Boston has a 28-27 record on the road and a 54-54 record overall. The Red Sox have hit 103 total home runs to rank ninth in the AL.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez is third on the Royals with 31 extra base hits (14 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs). MJ Melendez is 9-for-36 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 30 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo is 12-for-36 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .220 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Royals: Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (groin), Eric Hosmer: day-to-day (neck), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)