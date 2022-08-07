MLB Streaming Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on August 7, 2022: Viewing Options

On Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: NESN, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox meet in game 4 of series

Boston Red Sox (54-55, fifth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (43-65, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (3-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (5-12, 4.61 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -140, Royals +120; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals face the Boston Red Sox, leading the series 2-1.

Kansas City has a 43-65 record overall and a 24-31 record in home games. The Royals are 26-14 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Boston is 28-28 on the road and 54-55 overall. The Red Sox have a 38-11 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 19 doubles, five triples and 15 home runs while hitting .257 for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 9-for-37 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts has 28 doubles, nine home runs and 47 RBI while hitting .312 for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo is 12-for-36 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .224 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Royals: Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (groin), Eric Hosmer: day-to-day (neck), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)