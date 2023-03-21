 Skip to Content
How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago Cubs Spring Training Game Live Online on March 21, 2023: TV Channels & Streaming

Mike Nelson

On Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service on DIRECTV STREAM.

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago Cubs

In Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+ and Fubo. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Fubo but not Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and Fubo. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Here are all the places you can watch the game and a little bit about each service. Below is also a quick background of today’s game.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeBally Sports+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$19.99
Marquee Sports Network≥ $99.99------
Bally Sports Kansas City≥ $99.99-----
Fox Sports Kansas City≥ $99.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Services

Bally Sports+

Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City and Fox Sports Kansas City

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City + 35 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City + 25 Top Cable Channels

Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago Cubs Mar 21, 2023

The Cubs are coming in with 11 wins and 10 losses in the Spring Training 2023 schedule, while the KC Royals have the best record in the Cactus League with 16 wins and 9 losses. It will be the first time the teams will face each other in the 2023 Spring Training schedule.

The game will be played at Surprise Stadium with great weather conditions (partly cloudy and 71º). Umpires have not been announced as of this morning.

