How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago Cubs Spring Training Game Live Online on March 21, 2023: TV Channels & Streaming

On Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago Cubs.

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago Cubs Mar 21, 2023

The Cubs are coming in with 11 wins and 10 losses in the Spring Training 2023 schedule, while the KC Royals have the best record in the Cactus League with 16 wins and 9 losses. It will be the first time the teams will face each other in the 2023 Spring Training schedule.

The game will be played at Surprise Stadium with great weather conditions (partly cloudy and 71º). Umpires have not been announced as of this morning.