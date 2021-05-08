How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream on May 8, 2021: TV Channels/Stream Links
On Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox
- When: Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City
- Stream: Watch with
In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.
In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NBC Sports Chicago
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Kansas City
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City + 35 Top Cable Channels