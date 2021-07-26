How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online Without Cable on July 26, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 26, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (7-3, 4.13 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) Royals: Mike Minor (7-8, 5.45 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

LINE: Royals +108, White Sox -125; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Chicago will face off on Monday.

The Royals are 25-24 in home games in 2020. Kansas City has slugged .393 this season. Salvador Perez leads the club with a .505 slugging percentage, including 40 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The White Sox have gone 24-23 away from home. Chicago is slugging .416 as a unit. Jose Abreu leads the team with a slugging percentage of .471.

The White Sox won the last meeting 4-3. Matt Foster earned his second victory and Adam Eaton went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI for Chicago. Wade Davis took his second loss for Kansas City.