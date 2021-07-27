How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online Without Cable on July 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (7-6, 4.21 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 132 strikeouts) Royals: Brad Keller (7-9, 5.84 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

LINE: Royals +129, White Sox -147; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Abreu and the White Sox will take on the Royals Tuesday.

The Royals are 26-24 on their home turf. The Kansas City offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, Nicky Lopez leads the team with a mark of .280.

The White Sox are 24-24 on the road. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .335 this season, led by Yoan Moncada with a mark of .392.

The Royals won the last meeting 4-3. Mike Minor recorded his eighth victory and Jorge Soler went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBI for Kansas City. Dallas Keuchel registered his fourth loss for Chicago.