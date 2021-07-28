 Skip to Content
How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online Without Cable on July 28, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (8-7, 3.78 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 136 strikeouts) Royals: Kris Bubic (3-4, 4.72 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

LINE: Royals +159, White Sox -183; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Chicago will play on Wednesday.

The Royals are 26-25 in home games in 2020. Kansas City has hit 103 home runs as a team this season. Salvador Perez leads the team with 23, averaging one every 16.9 at-bats.

The White Sox are 25-24 on the road. Chicago has slugged .415 this season. Jose Abreu leads the team with a mark of .463.

The White Sox won the last meeting 5-3. Reynaldo Lopez earned his first victory and Eloy Jimenez went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Chicago. Kyle Zimmer took his first loss for Kansas City.

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 31 Top Cable Channels

