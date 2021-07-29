MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online Without Cable on July 29, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon (8-4, 2.24 ERA, .91 WHIP, 145 strikeouts) Royals: Carlos Hernandez (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

LINE: Royals +162, White Sox -187; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Chicago will face off on Thursday.

The Royals are 27-25 in home games in 2020. Kansas City has slugged .394 this season. Adalberto Mondesi leads the team with a mark of .833.

The White Sox are 25-25 on the road. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .333, led by Yoan Moncada with a mark of .386.

The Royals won the last meeting 3-2. Scott Barlow earned his third victory and Salvador Perez went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Kansas City. Ryan Burr registered his first loss for Chicago.