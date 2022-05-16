 Skip to Content
How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on May 16, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, May 16, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Royals start 5-game series with the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (16-17, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (12-20, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: TBD; Royals: Brad Keller (1-3, 2.70 ERA, .98 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals start a five-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

Kansas City has gone 6-9 in home games and 12-20 overall. The Royals have a 7-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago is 16-17 overall and 9-10 at home. The White Sox have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.83.

The teams play Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has six doubles, two triples and three home runs for the Royals. Whit Merrifield is 10-for-42 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Abreu has five doubles and three home runs for the White Sox. Gavin Sheets is 6-for-24 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .228 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .241 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Lucas Giolito: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (knee), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

