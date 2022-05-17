How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on May 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: White Sox try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Royals

Chicago White Sox (17-17, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (12-21, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (3-1, 3.55 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Royals: Jon Heasley (0-1, 2.70 ERA, 2.40 WHIP, one strikeout)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -175, Royals +155; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will try to keep a six-game road win streak alive when they visit the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City is 12-21 overall and 6-10 at home. The Royals have an 8-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Chicago is 9-10 at home and 17-17 overall. The White Sox have a 5-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has a .314 batting average to rank fourth on the Royals, and has two doubles, two triples and two home runs. Hunter Dozier is 13-for-40 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

Tim Anderson has four home runs, three walks and 12 RBI while hitting .339 for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 16-for-43 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .231 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by six runs

White Sox: 6-4, .240 batting average, 4.31 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Lucas Giolito: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (knee), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)