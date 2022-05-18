MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on May 18, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: White Sox play the Royals leading series 2-1

Chicago White Sox (18-18, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (13-22, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (0-0); Royals: Zack Greinke (0-2, 3.52 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -161, Royals +138; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the Kansas City Royals leading the series 2-1.

Kansas City has a 13-22 record overall and a 7-11 record in home games. The Royals are 9-4 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Chicago has gone 9-10 at home and 18-18 overall. The White Sox have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .226.

Wednesday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dozier has seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and eight RBI for the Royals. Whit Merrifield is 14-for-42 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Tim Anderson has eight doubles and four home runs for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 14-for-42 with a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .230 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by eight runs

White Sox: 5-5, .224 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (knee), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)