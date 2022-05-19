How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on May 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Kansas City Royals square off against the Chicago White Sox Thursday

Chicago White Sox (18-19, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (14-22, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Vince Velasquez (2-3, 5.53 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Royals: Carlos Hernandez (0-3, 9.11 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -142, Royals +122; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

Kansas City is 14-22 overall and 8-11 in home games. The Royals have gone 3-15 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Chicago has a 9-10 record in home games and an 18-19 record overall. The White Sox are ninth in the AL with 32 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

The teams play Thursday for the eighth time this season. The Royals lead the season series 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Tim Anderson has eight doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI for the White Sox. Gavin Sheets is 6-for-24 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

White Sox: 4-6, .232 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Michael A. Taylor: day-to-day (undisclosed), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Lance Lynn: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (knee), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)