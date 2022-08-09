How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on August 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Royals host the White Sox to open 4-game series

Chicago White Sox (55-53, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (44-65, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (0-0); Royals: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox to open a four-game series.

Kansas City has a 25-31 record at home and a 44-65 record overall. The Royals have an 18-9 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Chicago is 55-53 overall and 30-24 on the road. The White Sox have a 44-8 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 12th time this season. The White Sox lead the season series 6-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez ranks third on the Royals with 31 extra base hits (14 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs). MJ Melendez is 9-for-36 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Abreu has 27 doubles, 14 home runs and 55 RBI for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 16-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .245 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by nine runs

White Sox: 6-4, .260 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Royals: Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (back), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)