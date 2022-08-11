How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on August 11, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Royals bring 2-1 series advantage over White Sox into game 4

Chicago White Sox (56-55, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (46-66, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (12-4, 1.98 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 166 strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (3-7, 4.58 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -186, Royals +156; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Chicago White Sox with a 2-1 series lead.

Kansas City has a 27-32 record in home games and a 46-66 record overall. The Royals have a 35-12 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago has a 31-26 record in road games and a 56-55 record overall. The White Sox are 18-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Thursday is the 15th time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 7-7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads Kansas City with 16 home runs while slugging .455. MJ Melendez is 9-for-37 with four home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 14 home runs while slugging .467. Eloy Jimenez is 16-for-38 with a double, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

White Sox: 5-5, .252 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Royals: Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)