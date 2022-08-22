How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on August 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, August 22, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: White Sox visit the Royals to start 1-game series

Chicago White Sox (62-59, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (49-74, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Michael Kopech (4-9, 3.25 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-8, 4.52 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -156, Royals +132; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox to begin a one-game series.

Kansas City has a 49-74 record overall and a 29-34 record in home games. The Royals have a 36-12 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Chicago has gone 32-28 on the road and 62-59 overall. White Sox hitters have a collective .313 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams match up Monday for the 16th time this season. The Royals lead the season series 8-7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has a .250 batting average to rank second on the Royals, and has 21 doubles, five triples and 16 home runs. Vinnie Pasquantino is 11-for-32 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 14 home runs while slugging .465. Eloy Jimenez is 12-for-33 with three doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .184 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .288 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Zack Greinke: day-to-day (forearm), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (knee), Leury Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)