How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online Without Cable on July 5, 2021: TV Channels

On Monday, July 5, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (3-3, 4.93 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Royals: Mike Minor (6-6, 5.33 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

LINE: Royals -119, Reds +102; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Cincinnati will meet on Monday.

The Royals are 20-20 on their home turf. Kansas City has hit 82 home runs as a team this season. Salvador Perez leads them with 20, averaging one every 16.2 at-bats.

The Reds are 20-20 in road games. Cincinnati is hitting a collective .248 this season, led by Nick Castellanos with an average of .339.

