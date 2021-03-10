How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Cincinnati Reds on March 10th on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST, the Kansas City Royals face the Cincinnati Reds. The Spring Training game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Cincinnati Reds

When: Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST

TV: Fox Sports Ohio

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Ohio (soon to be Bally Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Ohio – this is your only option to stream Padres games all year long.

If you are a Royals fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on Fox Sports Kansas City all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option