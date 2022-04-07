How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals Season Opener Live Online Without Cable on April 7, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Guardians visit the Royals for season opener

Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (0-0); Royals: Zack Greinke (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -124, Royals +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals begin the season at home against the Cleveland Guardians.

Kansas City went 74-88 overall and 39-42 in home games a season ago. The Royals slugged .396 with a .702 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

Cleveland had an 80-82 record overall and a 40-41 record on the road last season. The Guardians pitching staff had a collective 4.34 ERA while averaging 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Royals: Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)