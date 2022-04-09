How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Live Online on April 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels/Viewing Options

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians meet in game 2 of series

Cleveland Guardians (0-1) vs. Kansas City Royals (1-0)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Zach Plesac (0-0); Royals: Brad Keller (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -122, Guardians +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals bring a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Kansas City had a 74-88 record overall and a 39-42 record in home games last season. The Royals batted .249 as a team in the 2021 season with a .702 OPS.

Cleveland went 80-82 overall and 40-41 on the road last season. The Guardians pitching staff had a collective 4.34 ERA last season while averaging 8.9 strikeouts and 3.3 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Royals: Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (leg), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)