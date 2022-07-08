How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on July 8, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 8, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City

Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Guardians visit the Royals to start 3-game series

Cleveland Guardians (40-40, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (30-51, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (2-5, 7.04 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (3-3, 4.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -117, Guardians -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Cleveland Guardians to open a three-game series.

Kansas City has a 14-25 record at home and a 30-51 record overall. The Royals are 22-10 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cleveland is 20-23 in road games and 40-40 overall. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .243, which ranks fifth in the AL.

Friday’s game is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Guardians are ahead 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with 12 home runs while slugging .444. Andrew Benintendi is 18-for-37 with two doubles and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 47 extra base hits (27 doubles, four triples and 16 home runs). Franmil Reyes is 7-for-32 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .258 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Guardians: 3-7, .199 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Bobby Witt Jr.: day-to-day (hand), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (blister), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Josh Naylor: day-to-day (back), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Austin Hedges: 7-Day IL (concussion), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)