MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on July 9, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Guardians try to end 6-game road skid, play the Royals

Cleveland Guardians (40-41, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (31-51, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (5-6, 3.71 ERA, .99 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Royals: Jonathan Heasley (1-4, 4.76 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -128, Royals +109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians hit the road against the Kansas City Royals looking to stop a six-game road losing streak.

Kansas City is 31-51 overall and 15-25 in home games. The Royals are 18-11 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cleveland has a 40-41 record overall and a 20-24 record on the road. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .243, which ranks fifth in the AL.

The teams square off Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Guardians are up 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has a .318 batting average to rank eighth on the Royals, and has 13 doubles, two triples and three home runs. Whit Merrifield is 12-for-39 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 28 doubles, four triples and 16 home runs for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 9-for-37 with two doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .264 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by two runs

Guardians: 3-7, .211 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (blister), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Josh Naylor: day-to-day (back), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)