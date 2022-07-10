How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on July 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Price: $89.99

Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Royals and Guardians meet, winner claims 3-game series

Cleveland Guardians (41-41, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (31-52, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Zach Plesac (2-6, 3.80 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (2-5, 4.85 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -121, Royals +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Guardians are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Kansas City is 31-52 overall and 15-26 at home. The Royals have gone 18-11 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cleveland has a 41-41 record overall and a 21-24 record on the road. The Guardians are 33-10 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Guardians are up 6-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield has 18 doubles, a triple and five home runs while hitting .235 for the Royals. MJ Melendez is 6-for-32 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 17 home runs while slugging .589. Franmil Reyes is 10-for-38 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .263 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Guardians: 3-7, .243 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (blister), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)