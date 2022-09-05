How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on September 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Monday, September 5, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Guardians take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Royals

Cleveland Guardians (68-64, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (55-79, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (9-11, 3.18 ERA, .97 WHIP, 149 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (7-4, 3.33 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -132, Royals +111; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians are looking to break their five-game slide with a victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City has a 32-37 record at home and a 55-79 record overall. Royals hitters have a collective .309 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

Cleveland is 35-34 on the road and 68-64 overall. The Guardians have gone 58-22 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Monday’s game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Guardians have a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez has 17 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs for the Royals. Nick Pratto is 11-for-37 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 26 home runs while slugging .535. Josh Naylor is 7-for-37 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-4, .284 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Guardians: 2-8, .207 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)