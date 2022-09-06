How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on September 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Guardians play the Royals leading series 1-0

Cleveland Guardians (69-64, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (55-80, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (8-8, 3.06 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 164 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-10, 5.47 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -195, Royals +165; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City has gone 32-38 at home and 55-80 overall. The Royals have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .308.

Cleveland is 69-64 overall and 36-34 on the road. The Guardians have gone 31-49 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 12th time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 7-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 23 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 70 RBI for the Royals. Nick Pratto is 12-for-42 with four doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 39 doubles, four triples and 26 home runs for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 10-for-38 with a double and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-5, .279 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Guardians: 3-7, .221 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)