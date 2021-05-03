How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Kansas City Royals Series Live Online on May 3, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Monday, May 3, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Indians

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Indians games all year long.

Kansas City and Cleveland will square off on Monday. Indians: Aaron Civale (4-0, 2.94 ERA, .92 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) and Royals: Daniel Lynch (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will pitch.

The Royals are 7-4 against the rest of their division. Kansas City’s lineup has 27 home runs this season, Salvador Perez leads the club with six homers.

The Indians have gone 11-8 against division opponents. Cleveland has slugged .384 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .602.

The Indians won the last meeting 4-2. Emmanuel Clase earned his first victory and Ramirez went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI for Cleveland. Greg Holland took his first loss for Kansas City.

