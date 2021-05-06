How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Indians Live Online on May 6, 2021: No Cable/Satellite

On Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Indians

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Indians games all year long.

Kansas City enters the matchup as losers of their last four games. Indians: Triston McKenzie (0-1, 6.27 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Royals: Danny Duffy (4-1, .60 ERA, .97 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

The Royals are 7-7 against the rest of their division. The Kansas City offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the MLB. Andrew Benintendi leads the team with an average of .287.

The Indians are 14-8 against division opponents. Cleveland has hit 39 home runs this season, ninth in the American League. Jose Ramirez leads them with nine, averaging one every 11.6 at-bats.

The Indians won the last meeting 5-4. Nick Wittgren earned his second victory and Josh Naylor went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Cleveland. Wade Davis registered his first loss for Kansas City.

