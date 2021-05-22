How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on May 22, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options
On Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers
- When: Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City
- Stream: Watch with
Get $75 Back on AT&T TV
In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a .
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers games all year long.
How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV
- Click “” to activate the promotion
- Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
- You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
- After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Detroit
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Detroit
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Kansas City
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-