How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on June 14, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, June 14, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matthew Boyd (3-6, 3.56 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Royals: Brad Keller (6-5, 5.75 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

LINE: Royals -138, Tigers +119; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Royals are 15-20 against AL Central opponents. Kansas City has hit 64 home runs this season, last in the American League. Salvador Perez leads the club with 16, averaging one every 15.6 at-bats.

The Tigers are 11-24 against AL Central Division teams. Detroit’s lineup has 69 home runs this season, Jonathan Schoop leads the club with 10 homers.

The Royals won the last meeting 3-2. Kyle Zimmer earned his third victory and Carlos Santana went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Kansas City. Michael Fulmer registered his third loss for Detroit.

Live TV Streaming Option