How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on June 15, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (3-4, 3.44 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) Royals: Mike Minor (5-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

LINE: Royals -144, Tigers +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Royals are 15-21 against the rest of their division. Kansas City has hit 64 home runs this season, last in the American League. Salvador Perez leads the club with 16, averaging one every 15.8 at-bats.

The Tigers are 12-24 in division play. The Detroit offense has compiled a .225 batting average as a team this season, Jonathan Schoop leads the team with a mark of .256.

The Tigers won the last meeting 10-3. Joe Jimenez notched his second victory and Niko Goodrum went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Detroit. Brad Keller took his sixth loss for Kansas City.

Live TV Streaming Option