How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream on June 16, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (3-7, 4.35 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Royals: Brady Singer (3-5, 4.85 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

LINE: Royals -146, Tigers +128; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Royals are 15-22 against the rest of their division. Kansas City has hit 64 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Salvador Perez leads the club with 16, averaging one every 16 at-bats.

The Tigers have gone 13-24 against division opponents. Detroit has a team on-base percentage of .294, led by Robbie Grossman with a mark of .357.

The Tigers won the last meeting 4-3. Casey Mize recorded his fourth victory and Jonathan Schoop went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Detroit. Mike Minor registered his fourth loss for Kansas City.

