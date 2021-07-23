 Skip to Content
How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online Without Cable on July 23, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, July 23, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Wily Peralta (3-1, 1.64 ERA, .94 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Royals: Kris Bubic (2-4, 5.03 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

LINE: Royals -128, Tigers +111; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Detroit will play on Friday.

The Royals are 22-24 in home games in 2020. The Kansas City offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, Salvador Perez leads the team with a mark of .277.

The Tigers are 19-29 in road games. Detroit has a collective .239 this season, led by Jonathan Schoop with an average of .284.

The Tigers won the last meeting 6-5. Tarik Skubal earned his fourth victory and Willi Castro went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for Detroit. Greg Holland registered his second loss for Kansas City.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Kansas City≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Kansas City≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City + 35 Top Cable Channels

