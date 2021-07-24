MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online Without Cable on July 24, 2021: TV Channels

On Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (5-5, 3.44 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) Royals: Carlos Hernandez (1-1, 4.56 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

LINE: Royals -123, Tigers +106; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers head to play the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

The Royals are 23-24 on their home turf. The Kansas City offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, Salvador Perez leads the team with a mark of .278.

The Tigers have gone 19-30 away from home. Detroit has slugged .395 this season. Akil Baddoo leads the club with a .472 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Royals won the last meeting 5-3. Kris Bubic earned his third victory and Ryan O’Hearn went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Kansas City. Wily Peralta registered his second loss for Detroit.

Live TV Streaming Option