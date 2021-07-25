How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online Without Cable on July 25, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (6-8, 4.18 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) Royals: Daniel Lynch (0-2, 29.70 ERA, 4.50 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

LINE: Royals -104, Tigers -113; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Schoop and the Tigers will take on the Royals Sunday.

The Royals are 24-24 on their home turf. Kansas City has slugged .391 this season. Adalberto Mondesi leads the team with a mark of .833.

The Tigers have gone 19-31 away from home. Detroit has slugged .395 this season. Akil Baddoo leads the team with a .485 slugging percentage, including 28 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The Royals won the last meeting 9-8. Jake Brentz earned his third victory and Salvador Perez went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Kansas City. Kyle Funkhouser registered his first loss for Detroit.

Live TV Streaming Option