How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Game Live Online on April 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Kansas City≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Kansas City≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City + 35 Top Cable Channels

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Royals come into matchup against the Tigers on losing streak

Detroit Tigers (2-4) vs. Kansas City Royals (2-3)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (0-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, two strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (0-0, .00 ERA, .50 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -125, Tigers +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals look to end a three-game skid when they play the Detroit Tigers.

Kansas City had a 74-88 record overall and a 39-42 record in home games last season. The Royals pitching staff put up a 4.64 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.6 strikeouts and 3.8 walks per nine innings.

Detroit had a 77-85 record overall and a 35-46 record on the road last season. The Tigers pitching staff had a collective 4.32 ERA last season while averaging eight strikeouts and 3.6 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Royals: Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Javier Baez: day-to-day (thumb), Robbie Grossman: day-to-day (groin), Kyle Funkhouser: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Chafin: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

