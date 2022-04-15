How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals Game Live Online on April 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 15, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Royals come into matchup against the Tigers on losing streak

Detroit Tigers (3-4) vs. Kansas City Royals (2-4)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, three strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (0-0, .00 ERA, .50 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -131, Tigers +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals come into a matchup with the Detroit Tigers after losing four straight games.

Kansas City had a 74-88 record overall and a 39-42 record at home last season. The Royals averaged 8.3 hits per game last season while batting a collective .249.

Detroit had a 77-85 record overall and a 35-46 record on the road last season. The Tigers batted .242 as a team in the 2021 season with a .707 OPS.

INJURIES: Royals: Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Javier Baez: day-to-day (thumb), Robbie Grossman: day-to-day (groin), Kyle Funkhouser: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Chafin: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)