How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Game Live Online on April 16, 2022: TV/Streaming Options

On Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Royals host the Tigers on home losing streak

Detroit Tigers (4-4) vs. Kansas City Royals (2-5)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (0-0, 1.50 ERA, .17 WHIP, two strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (0-1, 67.50 ERA, 7.50 WHIP, zero strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -122, Tigers +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Detroit Tigers looking to break a four-game home slide.

Kansas City had a 74-88 record overall and a 39-42 record at home last season. The Royals pitching staff had a collective 4.64 ERA while averaging 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

Detroit had a 77-85 record overall and a 35-46 record in road games last season. The Tigers averaged eight hits per game last season while batting a collective .242 and slugging .399.

INJURIES: Royals: Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Javier Baez: day-to-day (thumb), Robbie Grossman: day-to-day (groin), Kyle Funkhouser: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Chafin: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)