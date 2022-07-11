How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Doubleheader Live Online on July 11, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 11, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers in a doubleheader. The games are airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Tigers Face the Kansas City Royals in a Doubleheader

By The Associated Press

Detroit Tigers (36-49, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (32-52, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City; Monday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Michael Pineda (2-3, 3.62 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (4-9, 4.37 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas City -135.

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers face Kansas City in a doubleheader, including a makeup of an April 17th rainout.

Kansas City is 31-52 overall and 15-26 at home. The Royals have gone 18-11 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Detroit has a 36-48 record overall and a 14-24 record in road games. The Tigers have gone 18-37 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield has 18 doubles, a triple and five home runs while hitting .235 for the Royals. MJ Melendez is 6-for-32 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Jonathan Schoop has 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 RBI while hitting .211 for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 9-for-44 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .269 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Royals: 5-5, .263 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (blister), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Faedo: day-to-day (hip), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)