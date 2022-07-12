How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on July 12, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Royals take on the Tigers after Witt Jr.'s 4-hit game

Detroit Tigers (36-51, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (34-52, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Beau Brieske (2-6, 4.16 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (1-6, 7.03 ERA, 1.87 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -131, Tigers +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Detroit Tigers after Bobby Witt Jr.’s four-hit game on Monday.

Kansas City has an 18-26 record in home games and a 34-52 record overall. The Royals are 13-38 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Detroit has a 14-27 record on the road and a 36-51 record overall. The Tigers are 26-13 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the ninth time these teams meet this season. The Royals hold a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Witt Jr. has 18 doubles, five triples and 12 home runs for the Royals. Whit Merrifield is 9-for-29 with a double, a triple, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Miguel Cabrera has eight doubles and three home runs for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 7-for-35 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .283 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by one run

Tigers: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Royals: Daniel Lynch: day-to-day (blister), Whit Merrifield: day-to-day (toe), Jon Heasley: 15-Day IL (shoudler), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)