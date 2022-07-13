MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on July 13, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Royals meet the Tigers with 2-1 series lead

Detroit Tigers (37-51, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (34-53, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (6-7, 3.80 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (3-3, 4.39 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -123, Tigers +104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, leading the series 2-1.

Kansas City has an 18-27 record in home games and a 34-53 record overall. The Royals have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .243.

Detroit has a 37-51 record overall and a 15-27 record in road games. The Tigers have gone 18-39 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Royals have a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 12 home runs while slugging .447. MJ Melendez is 8-for-33 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Javier Baez leads Detroit with nine home runs while slugging .383. Eric Haase is 9-for-24 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .276 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by six runs

Tigers: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Royals: Michael A. Taylor: day-to-day (shoulder), Daniel Lynch: day-to-day (blister), Whit Merrifield: day-to-day (toe), Jon Heasley: 15-Day IL (shoudler), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)