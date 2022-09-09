 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on September 9, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, September 9, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Kansas City≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Kansas City≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City + 35 Top Cable Channels

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Haase leads Tigers against the Royals following 5-hit performance

Detroit Tigers (51-85, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (56-81, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Joey Wentz (0-1, 8.10 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, five strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-9, 4.75 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -133, Tigers +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers take on the Kansas City Royals after Eric Haase’s five-hit game on Wednesday.

Kansas City is 56-81 overall and 33-39 at home. The Royals have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .244.

Detroit has gone 23-45 on the road and 51-85 overall. The Tigers have gone 28-61 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Friday is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The Royals have an 8-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has a .246 batting average to lead the Royals, and has 23 doubles, six triples and 20 home runs. Michael A. Taylor is 15-for-37 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Javier Baez has a .230 batting average to lead the Tigers, and has 24 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs. Haase is 10-for-27 with a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-4, .266 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Tigers: 2-7, .234 batting average, 6.27 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Miguel Cabrera: 10-Day IL (biceps), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.