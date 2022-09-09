How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on September 9, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 9, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Haase leads Tigers against the Royals following 5-hit performance

Detroit Tigers (51-85, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (56-81, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Joey Wentz (0-1, 8.10 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, five strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-9, 4.75 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -133, Tigers +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers take on the Kansas City Royals after Eric Haase’s five-hit game on Wednesday.

Kansas City is 56-81 overall and 33-39 at home. The Royals have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .244.

Detroit has gone 23-45 on the road and 51-85 overall. The Tigers have gone 28-61 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Friday is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The Royals have an 8-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has a .246 batting average to lead the Royals, and has 23 doubles, six triples and 20 home runs. Michael A. Taylor is 15-for-37 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Javier Baez has a .230 batting average to lead the Tigers, and has 24 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs. Haase is 10-for-27 with a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-4, .266 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Tigers: 2-7, .234 batting average, 6.27 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Miguel Cabrera: 10-Day IL (biceps), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)