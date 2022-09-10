How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on September 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Tigers face the Royals leading series 1-0

Detroit Tigers (52-85, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (56-82, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (1-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Royals: Jonathan Heasley (3-7, 4.98 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -116, Tigers -103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City is 33-40 at home and 56-82 overall. The Royals are 41-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Detroit is 52-85 overall and 24-45 in road games. The Tigers are 28-61 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Saturday’s game is the 14th time these teams meet this season. The Royals are up 8-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 20 home runs while slugging .457. Michael A. Taylor is 12-for-33 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Javier Baez has 24 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 53 RBI for the Tigers. Eric Haase is 12-for-28 with four doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-5, .238 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by six runs

Tigers: 2-7, .243 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Miguel Cabrera: 10-Day IL (biceps), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)