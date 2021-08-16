How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online Without Cable on August 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Monday, August 16, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (5-6, 4.59 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Royals: Carlos Hernandez (3-1, 3.72 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

LINE: Royals +141, Astros -162; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Altuve and the Astros will take on the Royals Monday.

The Royals are 29-30 on their home turf. The Kansas City pitching staff averages 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, Mike Minor leads them with a mark of 8.9.

The Astros are 33-24 on the road. The Houston offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, Michael Brantley leads the team with a mark of .332.