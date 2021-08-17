How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros Live Online Without Cable on August 17, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (8-3, 3.10 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Royals: Daniel Lynch (2-3, 6.00 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

LINE: Royals +169, Astros -199; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Houston will square off on Tuesday.

The Royals are 30-30 in home games in 2020. Kansas City has hit 117 home runs as a team this season. Salvador Perez leads the team with 30, averaging one every 15 at-bats.

The Astros have gone 33-25 away from home. Houston is hitting a collective .266 this season, led by Michael Brantley with an average of .332.

The Royals won the last meeting 7-6. Scott Barlow earned his fifth victory and Nicky Lopez went 1-for-3 for Kansas City. Yimi Garcia took his eighth loss for Houston.