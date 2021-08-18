How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online Without Cable on August 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (11-3, 3.51 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) Royals: Brady Singer (3-8, 5.42 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

LINE: Royals +150, Astros -174; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Houston will square off on Wednesday.

The Royals are 31-30 on their home turf. Kansas City has slugged .387 this season. Salvador Perez leads the team with a .514 slugging percentage, including 49 extra-base hits and 30 home runs.

The Astros are 33-26 in road games. Houston is hitting a collective .265 this season, led by Michael Brantley with an average of .328.

The Royals won the last meeting 3-1. Daniel Lynch earned his third victory and Hanser Alberto went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Kansas City. Framber Valdez took his fourth loss for Houston.