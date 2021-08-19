 Skip to Content
How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online Without Cable on August 19, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $84.99-----
Bally Sports Kansas City≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Kansas City≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

