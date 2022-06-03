How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on June 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, June 3, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Astros visit the Royals to begin 3-game series

Houston Astros (33-18, first in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (16-33, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (4-2, 4.80 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (2-0, 2.49 ERA, .99 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -134, Royals +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Houston Astros on Friday to open a three-game series.

Kansas City has a 16-33 record overall and an 8-15 record at home. The Royals have a 9-15 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Houston has a 33-18 record overall and a 19-12 record in road games. The Astros have an 18-3 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and 21 RBI for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 10-for-37 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Jeremy Pena is third on the Astros with a .285 batting average, and has seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 10 walks and 23 RBI. Yordan Alvarez is 12-for-37 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .252 batting average, 6.83 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Astros: 7-3, .224 batting average, 2.76 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Royals: Matt Peacock: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (flexor), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Michael A. Taylor: 10-Day IL (illness), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)