MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros Live Online on June 4, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Astros bring 5-game win streak into game against the Royals

Houston Astros (34-18, first in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (16-34, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (3-3, 3.14 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -175, Royals +155; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will try to build upon a five-game win streak with a victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City is 8-16 at home and 16-34 overall. Royals hitters have a collective .298 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Houston has a 34-18 record overall and a 20-12 record in road games. The Astros have a 24-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has eight doubles, two triples, two home runs and 21 RBI for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 11-for-41 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 15 home runs while slugging .593. Jose Altuve is 9-for-37 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .249 batting average, 7.16 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Astros: 7-3, .237 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Royals: Matt Peacock: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (flexor), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Blake Taylor: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)