How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on June 5, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City.

Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City).

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Royals play the Astros with series tied 1-1

Houston Astros (34-19, first in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (17-34, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (5-2, 2.57 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Royals: Jonathan Heasley (0-2, 4.66 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -225, Royals +186; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals and Houston Astros meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Kansas City is 9-16 in home games and 17-34 overall. The Royals have an 11-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Houston has gone 20-13 on the road and 34-19 overall. The Astros are 19-1 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with seven home runs while slugging .439. Andrew Benintendi is 13-for-40 with four doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has five doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 8-for-37 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .246 batting average, 6.11 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Astros: 7-3, .239 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Royals: Matt Peacock: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (flexor), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)